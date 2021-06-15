15-year-boy arrested for attempted murder in connection to Elyria shooting that left 1 person injured

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old at an apartment complex in Elyria on Monday, according to the Elyria Police Department.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Elyria police officers responded to an apartment complex on the 100 block of Ridge Circle Lane on Monday afternoon for a male shot in the chest. The 18-year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest, leg and wrist. His condition is not currently known.

He was transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

The 15-year-old boy is currently in custody at the Lorain County Detention Home.

