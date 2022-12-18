2 dogs dead and 4 people injured, including a firefighter, after house fire in Sheffield Village on Saturday

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Two dogs died and four people were injured, including a firefighter, during a house fire in Sheffield Village on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Sheffield Village Fire Department.

Around 9:30 a.m., SVFD responded to a structure fire on the 5200 block of Kevin Street. When crews arrived on scene, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions inside of the home, the release said.

Two victims were located inside of the home and transported in critical condition to University Hospitals in Elyria, the release said. The third victim was found outside and was also transported to UH.

The firefighter suffered a minor injury on scene.

The fire was declared out around a half hour later.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. There is no estimation of damage nor updates on the victim's conditions.

Mutual aid was provided by the following:



Avon

Avon Lake

Sheffield Lake

Sheffield Township

Elyria

Lorain

LifeCare Ambulance

