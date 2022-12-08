2 inmates escape from Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility Wednesday night

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two inmates at the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility broke a window and escaped on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the facility located on Murray Ridge Road, the release said. Upon an investigation, inmates Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. were able to break a window and escape.

The two inmates were last seen running on foot and heading southeast.

Carpenter is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants. Carpenter also has a beard and a tattoo above his left eye.

Carpenter was incarcerated for burglary.

Brooks is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

His last known address is in Wadsworth. Additionally, Brooks was incarcerated for possession of drugs.

If you see either of these inmates, deputies advise you to not make contact with them. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency or the following:



Lorain Emergency Services at 440-244-0373

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-323-1212

Emergency 911

