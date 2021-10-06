2 killed in two-vehicle crash in New Russia Township in Lorain County Tuesday

NEW RUSSIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 65-year-old woman and 28-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon in a two-car crash in New Russia Township, located in Lorain County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The woman has been identified as Susan J. Van Keuren, of Grafton. The man has been identified as Mason A. Smith, of Elyria.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Oberlin and Russia roads.

According to authorities, Van Keuren was a passenger in a 2014 Nissan Versa going east on Russia Road. Smith was driving a 2005 Dodge 1500 north on Oberlin Road when he ran a stop sign and collided with the Nissan.

Van Keuren was pronounced dead at the scene. The Nissan's driver, a 66-year-old man, and Smith were taken to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center. Smith died a short time later. The 66-year-old man was last listed in serious condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

