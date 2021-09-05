2 off-duty Lorain Police Officers shot while driving home from shift

LORAIN, Ohio — A pair of Lorain Police Auxiliary Officers were shot early on Sunday morning, Neither one of their injuries are considered life-threatening, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Just after 2:00 a.m., Officer Michael Mizen was driving home from his shift with Officer William Mott in the passenger seat of the vehicle. While in the 1600 block of E. 34th St. the two officers noticed a vehicle aggressively following closely to them. Mizen then pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road to allow the other vehicle to pass. When this wasdone, a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside of the officer’s vehicle and opened fire, authorities said.

Mizen was wounded in the finger while Mott was struck on the forehead. Both officers were taken to Mercy Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and then released. They are both recovering and in stable condition, according to the police department.

The investigation remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

