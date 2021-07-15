2-year-old boy shot while sitting in his highchair at Lorain home, police say

LORAIN, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy was struck in the head by gunfire while sitting in his highchair at his home on West 24th Street in Lorain Wednesday, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Benjamin Richardson, 26, of Lorain, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Officers responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of West 24th Street and Lorain Mercy Hospital for reports of a child shot in the head.

Witnesses reported Richardson, believed to be a relative of the child, had allegedly been seen near the home with what was described as a shotgun, immediately prior to the shooting, police said in a news release.

Richardson was arrested at the scene. A shotgun was found at the home.

The 2-year-old boy remains hospitalized at a nearby hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police at 440-204-2105.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.