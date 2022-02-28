23-year-old Keystone substitute teacher arrested after allegations of sexual relationship with minor

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 23-year-old substitute teacher at Keystone Local Schools was arrested following allegations that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Police received the report of the relationship on Wednesday and began an investigation.

During their investigation, police said detectives learned that the 23-year-old man worked as a junior varsity boys basketball coach and was also a substitute teacher at Keystone Local Schools.

Police said the alleged minor is a student in the district.

Following the initial investigation, police arrested the man and charged him with one count of sexual battery. He has been transported to the Lorain County Jail and is being held on bond pending his initial appearance in court.

