23-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Sheffield Township

Posted at 9:41 AM, Jul 27, 2023
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 23-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Sheffield Township.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on State Route 57 near Mayfield Road.

According to troopers, a 17-year-old was driving a 2013 Mazda 3 westbound on Mayfield Street and stopped at the stop sign at State Route 57.

Javier Alvarez, 23, was riding his motorcycle northbound on State Route 57 in the left lane when he struck the driver's side of the Mazda, authorities said.

Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and a 21-year-old man was transported to Elyria University Hospital with minor injuries.

