24-year-old man dies after New Russia Township crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and one man injured.

The crash happened Saturday before 10 p.m. on Albrecht Road near Bechtel Road.

According to troopers, 24-year-old Caleb Hughley was driving a 2013 Mercedes-Benz westbound on Albrecht Road, when he went to the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned multiple times.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hughley was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.