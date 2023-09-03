Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

24-year-old man dies after New Russia Township crash

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:15 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 08:15:24-04

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and one man injured.

The crash happened Saturday before 10 p.m. on Albrecht Road near Bechtel Road.

According to troopers, 24-year-old Caleb Hughley was driving a 2013 Mercedes-Benz westbound on Albrecht Road, when he went to the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned multiple times.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hughley was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.