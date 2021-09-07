27-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 20-year-old man on Elyria sidewalk

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 27-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man in Elyria.

Officers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Broad Street for a person shot.

Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, later identified as Yadiel Torres, 20, of Elyria, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested Raython Fields and he has been charged with murder.

