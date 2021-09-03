Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

20-year-old male found shot to death on Elyria sidewalk, police say

items.[0].image.alt
File Image
shooting
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 10:31:38-04

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 20-year-old man was found fatally shot on an Elyria sidewalk Friday morning, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Broad Street for a person shot.

Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, later identified as Yadiel Torres, 20, of Elyria, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elyria police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Homoki at 440-326-1215.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.