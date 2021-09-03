20-year-old male found shot to death on Elyria sidewalk, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 20-year-old man was found fatally shot on an Elyria sidewalk Friday morning, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Broad Street for a person shot.

Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, later identified as Yadiel Torres, 20, of Elyria, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elyria police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Homoki at 440-326-1215.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.