28-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting of 36-year-old man in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man.

Joshua Oquendo, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Edwin Guzman.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 29th Street on April 29.

Police said they were called to the scene for an accident, and when they arrived, they found a dark-colored Nissan in a yard.

According to police, the vehicle had struck several cars before ending up in the yard.

Guzman was still inside the Nissan at the time. Police said he had several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died.

Oquendo was arrested on Tuesday.

He is being held on charges related to homicide.

RELATED: 36-year-old man fatally shot in Lorain

