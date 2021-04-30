Watch
36-year-old man fatally shot in Lorain

Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 22:10:27-04

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 29th Street.

Police said they were called to the scene for an accident, and when they arrived, they found a dark-colored Nissan in a yard.

According to police, the vehicle had struck several cars before ending up in the yard.

Edwin Guzman, 36, was still inside the Nissan at the time. Police said he had several gunshot wounds.

Guzman was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Chris Colon at 440-204-2105.

