3 gun stores broken into in Lorain County

North Ridgeville Police are investigating after a gun store was broken into early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the Transform and Renew Firearms store's alarm went off at 4:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the glass on the front door was broken out.

Police said that it does not appear any firearms were taken from the store.

According to police, two other similar incidents were reported around Lorain County.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call police at 440-327-2191.