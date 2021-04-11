3 injured after Lorain bar shooting

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

The shooting happened after midnight at the Cotton Club on East 28th Street.

Police said a 19-year-old and two others were shot.

The 19-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the two other victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, a man in his 20s allegedly shot the victims and fled from the bar.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.