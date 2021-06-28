3 North Ridgeville establishments cited for underage sales of alcohol to minors

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Three businesses in North Ridgeville were cited Thursday evening after authorities conducted an investigation into the underage sales of alcohol to minors, according to the North Ridgeville Police Department.

Police, in partnership with the Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board of Lorain County and the Ohio Investigative Unit, conducted a sting to gauge which bars and restaurants would sell to minors under the age of 21.

Two 18-year-old male informants were sent into 12 different locations, attempting to purchase alcohol.

Of the 12 establishments, three sold alcohol to the underage informants.

Employees at AMF North Ridgeville Lanes on Center Ridge Road, C. Mulligan's Pub on Pitts Boulevard and Chipotle on Lorain Road were cited for underage sales of alcohol to minors.

The nine establishments that did not sell alcohol to the minor informants were recommended for a congratulatory letter from the MHARS and North Ridgeville Police Department.

