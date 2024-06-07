46-year-old woman dies after crashing car into Elyria home

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 46-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a home in Elyria.

The crash happened after 1 a.m. at a home on West Ridge Road near State Route 113.

According to troopers, their preliminary investigation revealed Holly Houle, 46, was driving a 2005 Ford 500 south on West Ridge Road when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a home.

Houle was transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where she later died.

Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to troopers, alcohol and excessive speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.

