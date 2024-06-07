Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

46-year-old woman dies after crashing car into Elyria home

IMG_0349.jpg
WEWS
IMG_0349.jpg
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 07, 2024

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 46-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a home in Elyria.

Car into house 2

The crash happened after 1 a.m. at a home on West Ridge Road near State Route 113.

Car into house 1

According to troopers, their preliminary investigation revealed Holly Houle, 46, was driving a 2005 Ford 500 south on West Ridge Road when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a home.

Car into house 3

Houle was transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where she later died.

Car into house 4

Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Car into house 5

According to troopers, alcohol and excessive speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.

Clay LePard will have more on this story on News 5 at 5.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through