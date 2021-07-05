5 bald eagles spotted at Sandy Ridge Reservation in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A total of five bald eagles were spotted on a tree at Sandy Ridge Reservation in North Ridgeville Monday morning, according to the Lorain County Metro Parks.

The eagles were seen perched along several tree branches with the adult male on the top branch, sporting a prominent white head, and the adult female on the bottom branch, also with a prominent white head.

Lorain County Metro Parks

Lake County Metro Parks said that the three other eagles seen in the middle branches are juveniles, so they are still all brown, and have recently fledged from the nest and are learning to fly.

Bald eagle sightings have increased by 300% in some Northeast Ohio counties since 2012, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Wildlife earlier this year.

Wildlife experts urge the public to respect the space eagles and stay at least 100 yards away from the bird or nest if spotted. Disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead to the abandonment of eggs.

RELATED: Unaffected by the global pandemic, bald eagles continue to thrive in Ohio

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.