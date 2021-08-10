60-year-old man hospitalized after crashing into Avon home on Fairview Drive

AVON, Ohio — A driver was hospitalized Tuesday after he crashed into two homes on Fairview Drive in Avon.

Officers responded at approximately 11:30 a.m.to Fairview Drive for a vehicle that struck a home.

The driver, identified as a 60-year-old man from Avon, was heading north on Fairview Drive in a Chevrolet pickup truck when he went off the right side of the road and struck a decorative light post in the yard of a home in the 3100 block of Fairview Drive.

The Avon Police Department. A crash on Tuesday caused damage to two homes on Fairview Drive in Avon.

The driver continued through a closed door then traveled through the north wall of an attached garage.

After going through the garage door, he struck the south wall of a neighboring home.

Police said there was extensive damage to the first home. The extent of damage caused to the second home is still unknown at this time, according to the news release from police.

The owners of both residences were not home at the time of the crash. Police contacted them about the crash and the damage done to their homes.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

The driver was transported to Cleveland Clinic in Avon. His injuries are unknown at this time.

