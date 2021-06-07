73-year-old woman shot in Sheffield Village; husband charged with attempted murder

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — A 73-year-old woman was shot in her home early Monday morning and her husband has been arrested, according to the Sheffield Village Police Department.

Around 12:58 a.m., officers were called to a home on Preserve Lane for a report of a gunshot victim.

Once on scene, officers were met at the door by the homeowner, Ronald Diamond, 72, who told them that his wife had been shot.

Officers entered the home and found Deborah Diamond, 73, in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Lifesaving efforts were administered to Deborah Diamond until she was transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Ronald Diamond was taken into custody and transported to the Sheffield Village Police Department for questioning and was later charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Lorain County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

