Watch
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

73-year-old woman shot in Sheffield Village; husband charged with attempted murder

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Vielhaber.
Scene where a woman was shot inside her Sheffield Township home on Preserve Lane.
Sheffield Village shooting 1.jpg
Sheffield Village shooting.jpg
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 10:25:12-04

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — A 73-year-old woman was shot in her home early Monday morning and her husband has been arrested, according to the Sheffield Village Police Department.

Around 12:58 a.m., officers were called to a home on Preserve Lane for a report of a gunshot victim.

Once on scene, officers were met at the door by the homeowner, Ronald Diamond, 72, who told them that his wife had been shot.

Officers entered the home and found Deborah Diamond, 73, in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Lifesaving efforts were administered to Deborah Diamond until she was transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Ronald Diamond was taken into custody and transported to the Sheffield Village Police Department for questioning and was later charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Lorain County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.