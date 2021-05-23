9-year-old girl on bicycle struck by vehicle in Lorain County

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 9-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Lagrange Township Saturday evening, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Horseshoe Drive and Turtle Creek Drive in Pheasant Run Village for report of a 9-year-old girl struck by a vehicle while on her bicycle.

The girl was treated at the scene by Lagrange Township Fire and EMS, and Life Flight was contacted as a precaution as the girl sustained an injury to her head.

Deputies said the girl is expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle was at the scene and was interviewed by authorities. Deputies said no charges are expected to be filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

