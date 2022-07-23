LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The 911 system in parts of Lorain County are down and callers are unable to get through. If you need to contact police or firefighters you can use the non-emergency number for each department.

Here are the locations that are down and the number you can call until the system comes back up:

Amherst — Seven digit emergency numbers: Police, Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-988-4421.

— Seven digit emergency numbers: Police, Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-988-4421. Avon — Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-822-0080. Fire Dept.: 440-822-0080.

— Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-822-0080. Fire Dept.: 440-822-0080. Elyria — Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-323-3302. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-323-3307.

— Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-323-3302. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-323-3307. Kipton — Seven digit emergency number: Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-822-0080.

— Seven digit emergency number: Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-822-0080. Grafton — Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 926-2662. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-926-2851.

— Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 926-2662. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-926-2851. LaGrange — Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-355-4469. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-355-5566.

— Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-355-4469. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-355-5566. North Ridgeville — Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-327-2191. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-327-4001.

— Seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-327-2191. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-327-4001. Rochester/Rochester Township — Seven digit emergency number for Sheriff and Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-822-0080.

— Seven digit emergency number for Sheriff and Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-822-0080. Oberlin — Seven-digit emergency number: Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-774-1061.

— Seven-digit emergency number: Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-774-1061. Sheffield Lake — Seven-digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-949-7131. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-949-8181.

— Seven-digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-949-7131. Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-949-8181. South Amherst — Seven-digit emergency number for Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-822-0080.

— Seven-digit emergency number for Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-822-0080. Vermilion — Seven-digit emergency number for Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-967-6116

— Seven-digit emergency number for Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-967-6116 Wellington — Seven-digit emergency number for Police / Fire Dept. / Ambulance: 440-647-2244.

Authorities didn't say what caused the outage or how long it will take to repair it.

