Actor Mark Wahlberg acquires Chevrolet dealership in Avon

AVON, Ohio — Actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg, along with his business partner Jay Feldman, have acquired the Joe Firment Chevrolet dealership in Avon and have renamed it Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon.

"The people of Ohio have really embraced our sales and service standards," said Wahlberg in a news release. "With this expansion into the Cleveland area, we are deepening our bond with our Midwestern customers."

The dealership, located at 37995 Chester Road in Avon, has 20 service bays on a 10.5-acre property.

In August. Wahlberg acquired a Chevrolet store in Worthington Ohio, just outside of Columbus. In total, he owns five car dealerships.

"Having five dealerships in Ohio gives us the opportunity to provide consumers with a consistent sales and service experience and a huge product inventory," said Feldman, who owns 15 dealerships in Michigan and Ohio. "We'll be able to provide our Ohio customers even more brand choices at the lowest prices with this new location."

In addition to dealerships, Wahlberg is in the business of burgers, owning several Wahlburgers restaurant chains, including one on Ontario Street in Cleveland. He also owns a movie production company, a health and wellness company and a water line.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.