A Memorial Day parade scheduled in Amherst is being rerouted after a car crashed into a building near the route.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Barra Restaurant on Park Avenue.

Police said two teens were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department posted the route changes on Facebook.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.