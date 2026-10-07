Amherst Schools levy outcome could determine more cuts

AMHERST, Ohio — Amherst Exempted Village Schools is vying for voter support this fall and district leaders say if a proposed levy fails, new cuts could be on the way.

“School districts have no other option. We either have to get new funding somewhere or we have to make cuts,” said Amherst Superintendent Mike Molnar.

In November, the district is asking for a 5.97 mill fixed-rate property tax levy. It would generate about $5.8 million to maintain day-to-day operations. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 property about $18 per month.

“Hopefully this levy, if it passes, will be just enough to keep us on the right track for five years or more,” Molnar said.

In November 2025 and May 2026, voters rejected an income tax levy. Based on voter feedback, Molnar said the district decided to revert back to a more traditional property tax levy.

“Our board listened to them and responded and changed it back to a property tax to see if that might pass this November,” he said.

Voters told News 5 they were split on the issue.

“I’m not for it,” said Amherst voter Scott Edmundson.

Fellow voter Madalyn Matos said, “Yeah, definitely I’m in support of it.”

She said the money was an investment in the schools.

“Well, no one ever wants to pay more money. However, sometimes it’s money well spent. When we have a good school system, we have a great community that thrives,” Matos said.

Edmundson said he was feeling his own financial pressure.

“There’s a lot of people, especially people my age — not just because our kids are gone and not in the school district anymore — but just the fact that taxes are pretty high these days,” he said.

Molnar said Ohio schools are in a similar financial position, dealing with rising costs and shrinking state and federal funding. He told News 5 that Amherst has been fiscally responsible and the district’s expenditures per student are some of the lowest in the county.

“We’re spending about $13,000 per student, where the state average is about $17,000-18,000,” Molnar said.

He said it’s a point he hopes voters will consider when they go to the polls in November.

“We’re all in this together,” he said. “And we hope they recognize the wonderful work we do in our district and hopefully have a positive fall.”

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.