Army veteran's children react to death of their father, days after brother charged

ELYRIA, Ohio — As the Hudson family holds tight to one another, they say memories of their father are the glue keeping them together.

“Every holiday we were together. Even when it wasn’t holidays, we would spend time together,” said Kiyasia Hudson. “He wanted us to be together all the time, so I know this is the number one thing he would’ve wanted if were here right now."

Kiyasia’s father, Lamar Hudson Sr. served in the US Army from 1999 to 2005. The grit it takes to fight overseas is the same strength keeping his children composed just days after he was killed.

“Even though times are hard right now, I have to tough through because he would’ve wanted that for me, he wouldn’t want me to give up."

According to Elyria Police, Hudson’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday evening near the 1400 block of Gulf Road.

Just a day after Hudson’s death, his son Lamar Hudson Jr. was arrested and charged with the killing.

“I’m really numb, it didn’t really hit me until the next day,” said Martale Hudson. “The next morning, I was looking for my dad’s hat that he used to always wear.”

The siblings remember Hudson Sr. as a devoted family and a loud cheerleader for all of his kids, including his daughter Kiyasia Hudson who was recently crowned Miss Elyria.

“My dad was so excited, he was telling everybody that I was going to be in the parade,” said Hudson. “He was making sure that people were out of the way when my car escort was coming through. I feel like he may have been more excited than I was.”

Hudson Jr. remains in the Lorain County Jail charged with aggravated murder under a $1 million bond.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.