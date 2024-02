After the success of Topgolf's Independence location, the company will be bringing a second location to Northeast Ohio.

The new location will be built on Chester Road near Planet Fitness.

It is unknown when they plan on opening.

Take a look at the Topgolf in Independence ahead of their grand opening in 2020

