Avon Lake begins offering Rust Belt Riders Neighborhood food scrap composting program

AVON LAKE — A new compost program will be available for Avon Lake residents who are interested in reducing harmful methane emissions and the amount of waste sent to landfills.

The Rust Belt Riders Neighborhood food scrap drop-off program will allow members to bring all their food scraps, including raw and cooked foods, animal products and bones, to bins located by mulch piles at the Avon Lake Service Department, located at 750 Avon Belden.

The bins are available with a $10 membership per month.

Rust Belt Riders recommend using a 5-gallon bucket lined with a brown paper bag to collect scraps in and encourages weekly drop-offs.

Rust Belt Riders will take the waste and transform it into nutrient-rich soil.

Residents can also buy Rust Belt Riders buckets and bags at any Phoenix Coffee Cafe location.

After registration, participating members will receive a 4-digit code in their welcome email that can be used to open padlocks to secure the lid of the collection container.

Click here to sign up for the program.

