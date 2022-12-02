Body of 28-year-old woman found, identified in Columbiana County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a 28-year-old woman originally from Lorain who was a victim of a homicide, according to a news release from Sheriff Brian McLaughlin.

On Nov. 28, the Sheriff's office received a call of a body found near State Route 45 in Madison Township around 6:30 a.m., the release said.

The body was identified as Christina Atkinson.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Crime Scene Unit was called to help in processing the crime scene. Additionally, the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office is continuing this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office at 330-424-7255. You can also submit tips through Facebook Messenger or anonymously through their app.

