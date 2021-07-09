Car crash in Elyria early Friday morning leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fatal two-car crash in Elyria early Friday morning is being investigated by the State Highway Patrol. The left one driver dead, while the other sustained injuries and was transported to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital, authorities said.

According to the State Highway Patrol, the crash took place at approximately 12:53 a.m. on State Route 58. A 2013 Kia Optima was heading north while a 2009 Jeep Liberty was traveling south and drifted left of the centerline, striking the Optima head-on. The driver of the Kia Optima was killed, while the person driving the Jeep Liberty was hospitalized.

There is a suspicion of impairment that caused the wreck, and the matter remains under investigation, according to police. No charges have yet been filed.

