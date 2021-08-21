Car crashes into Elyria Township Fire Department vehicle at scene of another car crash

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A command car blocking traffic at a crash Elyria Township firefighters responded to was demolished after another vehicle plowed into it.

One firefighter was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One person from the initial crash was also transported, the firefighters said.

It happened Saturday just after 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of Elyria Avenue.

The Elyria Township Fire Department said firefighters from its department and the Sheffield Township Fire Department responded to the scene. A command car was set up to block traffic. Another vehicle then crashed into the command car a short time later.

"This is why we block traffic from our accident scenes, had the command car not been there that car could have crashed into EMT's working on the other patients," Elyria Township firefighters said. "Please pay attention when you see the emergency lights and slow down, move over for the safety of all of those involved."

One person from the initial crash firefighters responded to was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.

