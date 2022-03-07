Chick-fil-A opening new location in Lorain on March 10

LORAIN, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is opening a new restaurant on Leavitt Road in Lorain Thursday.

The fast-food chain’s new location will be aaa 5400 Leavitt Road. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in and carry-out, and until 10 .m. for drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A said the new location will bring approximately 150 full and part-time employees to Lorain County.

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Lorain County with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

