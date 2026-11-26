LAGRANGE, Ohio — In what some call “Green Friday,” Christmas tree growers are bracing for a post-Thanksgiving Day rush.

This year, industry experts say consumers may be pleasantly surprised by tree prices and selection.

On Wednesday, the Anelli family was getting an early start on their holiday tradition, cutting down a tree at Wilcox Farms in LaGrange.

"It’s a great family tradition,” said Tony Anelli. “I love my mom, but I remember the first time we got a fake tree as a kid and I was just distraught as a kid.”

Wilcox Farms has grown and sold real trees since the 1970s.

"Everyone thinks the perfect tree is something different," co-owner Avery Wilcox said.

2026 is the first season in the farm's 60-plus years that it's opened before the holiday.

"We've been getting more people wanting to come before Thanksgiving," Wilcox said.

He said the family business has witnessed growing demand since COVID. Nationally, the Real Christmas Tree Board says that demand has slowed slightly, but supply is growing.

"We knew we were going to be hitting a really strong season this year and the next couple of years," said executive director Marsha Gray.

Because trees take nearly a decade to reach living room height, growers say they can typically predict supply several seasons out.

"We have a good supply this year. We had good growing weather, so there shouldn't be any trouble finding a tree," Wilcox said.

Gray said there are always some exceptions. In Northeast Ohio, at least one farm said low inventory had forced it to close for 2026 Christmas tree sales. Another retailer told News 5 it was too expensive to ship in its supply from the East Coast this year.

The Real Christmas Tree Board surveys many of the country’s largest growers every year. This season, 8 in 10 growers said they expect to sell as many or more trees as last year.

The survey also found 91% of wholesalers did not plan to raise their prices.

"Every retailer has their own overhead costs, unique situations, but the wholesale price of the Christmas tree that they're buying is actually being held steady and in some cases has actually decreased this year," Gray said.

Wilcox Farms said it tries to keep costs low for customers, but its prices reflect climbing costs for fuel, fertilizer and everything else.

"Even something simple, like when you go to the hardware store for a bolt or something, it's more expensive than you normally would expect," Wilcox said.

A post-season survey of consumers last year found more than half of customers paid less than they expected. And 91% said the price was worth it.

"You're getting your tree, but you're getting so much more," Gray said.

Some said you can't put a price on tradition.

"You wait all year for this fun, so you get to it and enjoy it," Anelli said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.