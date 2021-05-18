City of Oberlin planning a citywide power outage on Sunday, May 23

OBERLIN, Ohio — The City of Oberlin is planning a citywide power outage scheduled for Sunday, May 23, according to a news release from the city.

The citywide power outage is a result of work that will need to be completed on a 69,000-volt pole line between Quarry and Pyle roads, which supplies power to the city of Oberlin.

FirstEnergy will need to take these lines out of service to make the repairs, causing power outages for three to four hours.

FirstEnergy will confirm the date and time of repairs later in the week, according to a news release.

Alerts regarding the power outage will be provided for community members through the city’s emergency alert system, WENS.

Emergency services will not be interrupted during the power outage.

Residents can sign up by visiting www.CityofOberlin.com and clicking “Subscribe to the Alert System” or call the Oberlin Fire Department at 440-774-3211.

