Coast Guard crew rescues 19-year-old from burning vehicle

LORAIN, Ohio — Crew from the United State Coast Guard Station Lorain rescued a 19-year-old male from a burning vehicle after a crash occurred outside of the station.

Around 12:10 a.m., Station Lorain lost power to the building after car collided with a power box outside of the station's front gate.

Seaman Thomas Borden and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Hersey went outside to assess the situation outside and found a car on fire with a male driver still inside.

The two removed the male from the car. The man was on fire and the two were able to extinguish the flames with their uniform blouses, according to the Coast Guard.

Local EMS, fire and police were called to the scene and the man was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

