Dog dies in Elyria house fire, home deemed 'total loss'

ELYRIA, Ohio — A home has been deemed a "total loss" and a family's dog is dead after a fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Elyria, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

Around 4:25 p.m., the Elyria Fire Department was called to a working fire on Eagle Circle.

Once on scene, fire crews found a "well involved" fire at a mobile home.

Crews worked to knock down the fire from the exterior and shortly after made their way inside to fight the flames.

Around 15 minutes after working on the fire, crews had the blaze under control, but crews remained on scene for two hours total.

Despite controlling the flames quickly, the home was deemed a "total loss" with $15,000 in damages estimated.

The Elyria Fire Department also said that a family dog died in the fire.

Crews have not determined the cause of the fire, but no human injuries were reported during the incident.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.