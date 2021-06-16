Watch
Donald Trump to hold 'Save America' rally at Lorain County Fairgrounds

Posted at 7:27 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 19:27:00-04

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump announced he will be holding a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds to support Max Miller, who is running in Ohio's 16th Congressional District.

The event, which Trump is calling the "Save America" rally, is set to take place Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

"This Save America rally marks President Trump’s first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration," the press release states.

Tickets are available to the public and doors open at 2 p.m.

Lorain County Fairgrounds is located at 23000 Fairgrounds Road in Wellington.

