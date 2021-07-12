Downtown Wellington transformed into a movie set for the filming of 'White Noise'

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Hollywood is bringing the lights, camera and action to the streets of Wellington this week.

Downtown Wellington has been transformed into a movie set for the filming of “White Noise” featuring Academy Award-nominated actor Adam Driver.

Charisse Nikel, Office Manager of the Lorain County Fair. Downtown Wellington transformed into a movie set.

Filming will begin Monday and Tuesday.

The Lorain County Fair said anyone coming to the fairground by way of Routes 15 and 58 will be detoured around the center of town.

Photos surfaced in June of Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in front of Addie’s Antiques on Herrick Street.

Greta Gerwig & Adam Driver spotted in Wellington, Ohio prepping to film White Noise / Wheat Germ -cr: Al Flores pic.twitter.com/3o37oQdfZC — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) June 23, 2021

