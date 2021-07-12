Watch
Downtown Wellington transformed into a movie set for the filming of 'White Noise'

'White Noise' to begin filming in Wellington
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 08:54:36-04

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Hollywood is bringing the lights, camera and action to the streets of Wellington this week.

Downtown Wellington has been transformed into a movie set for the filming of “White Noise” featuring Academy Award-nominated actor Adam Driver.

Downtown Wellington transformed into a movie set.

Filming will begin Monday and Tuesday.

Downtown Wellington transformed into a movie set.

The Lorain County Fair said anyone coming to the fairground by way of Routes 15 and 58 will be detoured around the center of town.

Downtown Wellington transformed into a movie set.
Downtown Wellington transformed into a movie set.

Photos surfaced in June of Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in front of Addie’s Antiques on Herrick Street.

