Elyria neighborhood concerned by police use-of-force arrest

ELYRIA, Ohio — Chanta Rucker is an Elyria mother who believes police jeopardized her son's well-being during a Sept. 21 arrest in her neighborhood. Part of the arrest was recorded by neighbors and posted on social media.

Elyria police were called to Rucker's home after her son, 18-year-old Markese White, started fighting and punching her daughter.

But Rucker believes officers were too aggressive during the arrest and believes video of the incident shows one Elyria police officer slamming her son's head into the pavement and then using his forearm across her son's neck while her son was on his back, and the officer was on top of him.

“I’m crushed, I’m hurt, watching them do my son like that," Rucker said. "Me not being able to help him was even more heartbreaking and me talking to them, they still didn’t listen to anything I was saying.”

News 5 is not naming the Elyria police officer involved in the arrest because he has not been charged with a crime. Elyria police have placed the officer on paid administrative leave and the case has been turned over to the Lorain County Prosecutor's office to make an independent investigation.

Prior to the video of the arrest, and according to an Elyria police report, police tried first to talk with White, but the report indicates he was combative, unwilling to follow verbal commands, and verbally threatened officers several times.

The report stated White was "actively resisting, attempting to pull away from officers," and that officers "attempted to place him on his stomach in order to place him under arrest."

Police said White is scheduled for a Sept. 30 hearing on charges of resisting arrest, domestic violence, felonious assault, and intimidation.

Meanwhile, Rucker said she really appreciated that Elyria Police Chief Duane Whitely called her and assured her the investigation into how the arrest was handled will be treated fairly.

“He told me that his heart goes out to me, and as a person, he acted immediately in seeing what took place," Rucker said.

“Anybody that’s on the police committee, I feel they need to look into their officers.”

