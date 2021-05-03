Engage Virtual Range expands its existing virtual gun range in Medina to Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Engage Virtual Range is opening its newest location in Avon Lake. Expanding on the success of the current location in Medina, the new 2,900-square-foot space will feature high definition screen and full surround sound.

Engage Virtual Range uses virtual technology to simulate a live-fire range with none of the risks. It serves everyone from novice shooters to expert marksman and law enforcement professionals.

The shooting bay immerses visitors in virtual technology. Through the use of state-of-the-art simulation guns, guests get the look, feel and sound of an actual gun without the additional costs of ammo.

“It continues to be our mission to equip everyone who comes through our doors, from law enforcement to CCW license holders to first-time shooters, with the tools necessary to build confidence and fine-tune skills in an environment that promotes education and growth,” said Chad Wilson, Co-Owner of Engage Virtual Range, in a news release. “We are proud to create a unique offering that caters to the needs of law enforcement professionals, CCW license holders, and entertainment-seekers.”

The Avon Lake location will open on May 8 for a public open house. It’s located on Route 82 and Pin Oak Parkway in Avon Lake.

