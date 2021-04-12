'Engaged Elyrian Week' kicks off encouraging residents to participate in conversations, find new job

ELYRIA, Ohio — The city of Elyria is kicking off a full week of events to help encourage conversation between city officials and residents.

"Engaged Elyrian" week was created by the city's mayor, Frank Whitfield, as a way to encourage residents to participate in important dialogue around the city's transportation, share news surrounding economic and community development and apply to work for various departments within the city.

The week starts with office hours with Mayor Whitfield from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Residents can connect with the mayor on Zoom or via phone. Time slots are available on a first come, first serve basis.

"We're going to be providing a community meeting or giving you an update on the community development corporation and the work that's being planned downtown," said Mayor Whitfield in a Facebook video message.

On Tuesday and Thursday residents can ask questions and participate in conversations about the city's walking and biking routes, also known as the Active Transportation Plan. The city said they want input from people to help prioritize important projects.

On Friday, April 17, the week will end with a virtual job fair from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

"Because we have a number of positions in the city of Elyria that we want to try to get filled with some of the best folks and we know you are those folks or you know those folks," Whitfield said.

Registration is required for the job fair. Click here for more information.