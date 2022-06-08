Female injured after shooting at 'large party' at event center on East Avenue in Carlisle Township

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A female was shot in the head at a large party at an event center in Carlisle Township in Lorain County early Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Richard Bosley said at approximately 1:50 a.m. a call initially came in about a noise complaint followed by shots fired from inside a building in the 1400 block of East Avenue.

A female was shot in the head. Her injuries are considered non-threatening, Bosley said.

The sheriff’s office said there was a large group of mostly underage individuals at the scene.

News 5’s overnight news tracker witnessed at least 30 shell casings that littered the street from outside of the event center located in a strip mall to near the intersection of East Avenue and Fuller Road.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting in the 1400 block of East Avenue in Carlisle Township in Lorain County.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said additional details will be released at another time.

