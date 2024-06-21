Fligner's Market celebrates 100 years in business

LORAIN, Ohio — A family-owned grocery store in Lorain is marking a major milestone. Fligner's Market has been serving the community for 100 years!

Fligner's was originally named Lorain Cut Rate Fruit Company when it opened in 1924. Kel Fligner owned the store for decades before handing over the keys to his son and grandson.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Kel Fligner in May, days before he passed away.

Lorain grocery store celebrates 100-year legacy, late former owner

He said he loved the people and cutting meat, which he did for decades.

To honor Fligner's 100th anniversary, the store is hosting a celebration on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be live music, free food and drinks. Customers can enter a Golden Ticket contest for a chance to win a $500 Fligner's Market gift card and other prizes.

