Ford adding 1,800 jobs at Assembly Plant in Sheffield for all-new EV commercial vehicle

SHEFFIELD, Ohio — United Auto Works and Ford Motor Company announced Thursday that 1,800 union jobs will be added at the Ohio Assembly Plant in Sheffield to assemble an all-new EV commercial vehicle.

Ford said it will invest $1.5 billion in the Ohio Assembly Plant. It’s all part of a plan to invest $3.7 billion and add more than 6,200 new union jobs in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

The announcement comes after the company said last year it planned to accelerate and scale the production of electric vehicles.

The new investments and additional jobs are part of the company’s plan for an all-new global Mustang coupe and Ranger pickup for North America, in addition to an all-new electrical commercial vehicle for Ford Pro customers.

Ford said there will be an additional 90 jobs and $100 million investment between Lima Engine and Sharonville Transmission plants.

There are currently 7,000 Ford employees in the state. The Ohio Assembly Plant, where the new commercial electrical vehicle will be assembled, currently produced E-Series vans, medium duty trucks and Super Duty chassis cabs.

“The ingenuity and talent of Ohio’s automotive workforce is second to none, and Ford’s investment in Avon Lake will play an essential role in growing the EV space,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a news release. “Ford has been a partner in Ohio for generations, and its confidence in the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant operations secures EV operations in Lorain County that will be critical for decades to come.”

The announcement of new jobs in Ohio comes a year before 2023 contract negotiations. Ford and UAW will provide immediate healthcare benefits to all hourly workers and convert nearly 3,000 temporary employees to permanent full-time state ahead of schedule, according to a news release.

“This announcement is a testament to UAW members who contribute their skill, experience and knowledge to the success of Ford Motor Company,” said UAW President Ray Curry in a news release.“We are always advocating to employers and legislators that union jobs are worth the investment. Ford stepped up to the plate by adding these jobs and converting 3,000 UAW members to permanent, full-time status with benefits.”

