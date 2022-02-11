Ford Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake hit hard by protests at border, semiconductor shortage

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The Ford Ohio Assembly Plant located in Avon Lake has been shuttered as the company deals with parts shortages stemming from the truck blockade at the border by Canadians protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Protesters are blocking travel from the U.S. into Canada at key border crossings as demonstrators protest against COVID-19 restrictions and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Friday, Ford said in a statement that the interruptions on the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit with Windsor, Ontario are impacting customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border, and as a result of the border protests, the Ohio Assembly Plant is now down, while plants in Oakville, Ontario and Windsor, Ontario are running at reduced capacity.

Ford had already reduced operations at plants because of the ongoing semiconductor happening across the globe. The company has been working since the start of the pandemic to address the issue, and many plants have undergone shutdowns as a result of the shortages.

Because of the effects of the protests and the semiconductor shortages, the Ohio Assembly Plant will be closed through the week of Feb. 14, if not longer. The Kansas City Assembly Transit plant will also be shut down during that time.

Ford said that all other North American plants will be running the week of Feb. 14, with some plants operating with fewer shifts while still producing vehicles. The Kentucky Truck and Chicago Assembly plants will both operate on two crews, while the Dearborn Truck plant will run on one crew.

