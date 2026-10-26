German exchange student gets American experience at Elyria football game

ELYRIA, Ohio — In the last play of the last game, Elyria’s Sophia Alt caught the football at the 43 yard line, gaining several yards before a Midview opponent took the high school junior to the ground.

The catch didn’t score points or change the outcome for the JV Pioneers. The team would end up falling to the Middies 14-30.

But it was an unforgettable moment for Sophia.

Image provided by Brent Parker Sophia Alt (center) catches a ball in Elyria's JV football game vs. Midview.

“I saw him throwing that ball, and I was like, ‘Okay, Sophia, you need to catch that ball.’ I caught it, and I was like, ‘Okay, what do I do now?’ I started running and got tackled. It was such an amazing feeling being able to catch that ball,” she said.

The 16-year-old Elyria High School student said she shares the Pioneer pride of her teammates now. Months earlier, she didn’t know the rules of American football or anyone in Elyria.

“I saw a lot of movies at home about American high schools, and so far, I really like it here,” Sophia said.

She arrived in Elyria in August for what was originally a half year abroad from Germany. She has since decided to finish out her junior year at Elyria High School.

“Sophia’s fit right in with the family. She hangs out with the girls, they do their girl thing, and she’s now actually going to stay through the end of the year,” said Brent Parker, an Elyria parent and board of education member, who is hosting Sophia for the year.

In her first several months as an exchange student, the Parkers have shown Sophia Cleveland’s waterfront, ridden roller coasters at Kings Island and even attended a Buckeye football game in Columbus.

It was the Friday night lights in Ely Stadium that inspired a new goal.

“It was so fun seeing them play, having fun. I just wanted to make the same experience being on that field, getting tackled or catching a ball,” she said.

Sophia’s desire to play American football was a surprise to her host family, but they quickly came around to the idea.

“I was a little concerned. American football hits hard. But she’s like, ‘I’m okay.’ We talked about it, and we talked to her mother over in Germany. And everyone said, ‘You know what? If she wants to do it, let her try,’” Parker said.

When she approached the head coach partway into the season, he agreed to give her a spot on the JV team. She practiced and dressed for games, eventually playing a few minutes in several games.

“Every single teammate was really supportive, and every single coach as well. I really enjoyed that,” Sophia said.

She said the support extended to the final play of the season, when the team made sure she caught the final throw.

“People are just supporting me, screaming and being so happy for me. It was awesome,” she said of the moment she made the catch.

Parker said Sophia has become a member of the family and the exchange program has allowed them to experience a new culture. Sophia has been teaching them German and the family is already talking about visiting her after she returns home.

“I hope she takes away that the U.S., Elyria, we’re a bunch of good people and we support each other,” Parker said. “If you want to try something, try it. It’s a big jump to try football… and even a big jump to come to America for 10 months. But if you want to try it, do it.”

Sophia said she’s appreciated the new friends and experiences she’s had so far in her exchange year.

“Every person that has a dream and wants to try something new, they should definitely do it no matter what happens. You’ll always have a person who’s going to support you,” she said.

Sophia has also been playing for Elyria’s volleyball team. She plans to join the wrestling and flag football teams in the winter and spring seasons.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.