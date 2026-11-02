Growing mound of junk prompts Elyria crackdown on illegal dumping

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria leaders plan to crack down on illegal dumping after neighbors raised concerns about a growing mound of junk in the city.

On Monday, Elyria residents told News 5 the pile of discarded furniture, clothes, toys, storage bins and other junk on the corner of a lot near Cleveland Street had caught their attention.

“That’s huge,” said Robyn Kubisen, who was shopping at a nearby dollar store. “I think it’s recent.”

She said there had been litter there previously, but the sight on Monday had grown significantly.

“I was shocked. My fiance and I had a conversation about it, wondering where it came from,” she said.

The city has also been wondering about its origins.

“It’s unsightly, it’s unsanitary and we’re not going to allow that to go on here in Elyria,” said Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker.

The mayor said residents flagged him on a social media post over the weekend, pointing out the growing pile of stuff. His team visited the site for themselves on Monday.

“We walked it and we knew then that it need to be addressed immediately,” Brubaker said.

The purported dumping ground sits outside of a fence near the former Bendix property. Property records indicate Cleveland-based company Premier Development Partners purchased the parcel as part of a $6.1 million deal in 2024 after the manufacturer moved from the site.

Brubaker said the new owners responded quickly when the city contacted them about the illegal dumping. By Monday afternoon, a contractor hired by the owners was already removing debris from the area.

“I fully expect this to be cleaned up and the developer is going to fence in the balance of the property,” the mayor said.

He said crews also plan to look through the pile of junk for clues to who’s responsible.

“They can be charged with illegal dumping. And if we find out who it was and can prove it, we will certainly charge them through the courts to make sure they pay the fines and do the things that they have to do to make it right,” Brubaker said.

Neighbors said they also hope someone is held responsible.

“It’s not right. I hope they get to find out what happened and how it got there,” said Kubisen.

Elyria Police plan to patrol the area overnight to deter future dumping. Brubaker said the property owners also plan to clear out vegetation and extend the current fence.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.