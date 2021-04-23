How Oberlin College is offering special food options for Muslim students during Ramadan

OBERLIN, Ohio — The food provider at Oberlin College wanted to make sure Muslim students had access to food through the dining system during the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, which involves fasting every day from dawn to sunset.

AVI Fresh, the school’s food provider, is offering pre-dawn meals that students can pick up the night before.

Every Thursday, the school is bringing in a chef at 2 a.m. to serve students a hot pre-dawn meal from 5 to 6:15 a.m.

AVI Fresh also reached out to Muslim students on campus to see how they could make this month extra special by asking what kind of food and recipes they would like offered as they break their fast.

“We asked students are their favorite meals you have during Ramadan, whether there are certain items that you have, how can you bring more lamb into it which a lot of students were asking for and what can we do with that so we did a lot of research which was just phenomenal,” said Lilkeisha Smith, the director of Operations AVI Fresh Oberlin College.

AVI said it’s not only supporting and serving students who observe this holy month, but it’s also educating other students about cultures that may not be familiar with.

