How to get free HIV and STI testing in Lorain County

Lorain County residents who want to get tested for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI) can do so for free later this month during an event at Lorain County Community College.

The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the College Center Commons at LCCC, 1005 Abbe Road North, Elyria.

Testing is free and confidential. There will also be free food and entertainment provided by local musicians and poets.

“It’s important to learn your HIV status so you can discuss a treatment option with your doctor and talk with your partner,” says Mark Adams, MPH, RS, health commissioner at Lorain County Public Health.

While there is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS, treatment options available help people live longer, healthier lives, LCPH officials said.

The event is made possible through a partnership between MetroHealth, Planned Parenthood - Lorain Health Center, Family Planning Services of Lorain County, LCPH, and the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

If you can't make the event but still want to be tested for free, other dates and times are available. CLICK HERE for more information or call 440-322-6367.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.