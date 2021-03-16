Intruder ransacks North Ridgeville kitchen, falls asleep in dishwasher. Also, it was a raccoon

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville police are used to weird animal calls. Over the years, they've dealt with a kangaroo on the loose to potbellied pigs stalking people in the night. But their latest call about a raccoon found in a dishwasher may take the cake.

According to police, the masked bandit broke into the home and then ransacked the kitchen. Afterward, the critter celebrated its victorious burglary by taking a nap...in the dishwasher.

Officer John Metzo, who is the department's "absurd animal call" officer, went to the home after the resident found the burglar asleep. Metzo took the culprit into custody and removed it from the home.

